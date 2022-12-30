Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.