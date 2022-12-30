Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $871,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

