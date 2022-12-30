Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 473.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

