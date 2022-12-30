Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.93 billion-$8.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $132.54 on Friday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $257.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Salesforce

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.85.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.