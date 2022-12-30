Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.98 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.