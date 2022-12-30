Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lessened by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

