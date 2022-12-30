Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

