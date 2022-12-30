Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.16. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.70.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Raymond James reduced their price target on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

