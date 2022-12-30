State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

