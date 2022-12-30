Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,947 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Xcel Energy worth $118,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 169.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.