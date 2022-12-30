Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

