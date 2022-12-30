Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $191.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $195.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

