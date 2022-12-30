Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $473,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

