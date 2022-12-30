Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $38.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.