Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 523,774 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,774 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 536,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 466,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

