Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes $279,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.