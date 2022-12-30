Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

