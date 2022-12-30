Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

