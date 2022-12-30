TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.65 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

