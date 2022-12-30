Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.