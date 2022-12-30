The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $863,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 36.9% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

