Transform Wealth LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.37 and its 200-day moving average is $391.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

