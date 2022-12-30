Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NEE stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

