Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.43. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

