Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $38.31 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

