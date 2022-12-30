Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.