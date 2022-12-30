Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.95 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

