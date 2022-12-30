United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

