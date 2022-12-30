UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $529.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.30. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

