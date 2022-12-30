Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 13,065 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

