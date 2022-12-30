Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

