Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $174.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.38.

