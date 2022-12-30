Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 132,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 445,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

VZ stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

