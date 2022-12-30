Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 138,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

