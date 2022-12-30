Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $11.76 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

