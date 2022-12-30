Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

