Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $348.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.16 and a 200-day moving average of $329.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

