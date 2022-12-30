Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,669 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $529.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

