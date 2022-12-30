Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,999,000 after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.