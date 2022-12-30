Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

