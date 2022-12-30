Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 14,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 84.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 27,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 235.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

