Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

