Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.