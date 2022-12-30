Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 149.9% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

