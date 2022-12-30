Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

