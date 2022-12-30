Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.3 %

APH stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

