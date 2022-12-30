Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

