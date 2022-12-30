Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,523,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

