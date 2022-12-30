Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

