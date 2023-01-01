14,691 Shares in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.07% of APx Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 162,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APXI stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

